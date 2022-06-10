BREAKING: York County Suing City of Rock Hill and Several Companies Tied to David Tepper “Failed Vanity Project”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County is filing a lawsuit against City of Rock Hill and several of Tepper’s Organization including Tepper Sports Holdings. This is of course in relation to the failed Panthers facility and the $21 Million the county is owed.

Here is more from the summary of claims in the lawsuit as well as a link.

“York County says it has been damaged by a breakdown between the City of Rock Hill on one hand and Appaloosa Management, LP, Tepper Sports Holding, Inc., and DT Sports Holding, LLC on the other (collectively, the “Tepper Defendants”). The Tepper Defendants directed the misappropriation of $21 million of statutorily restricted, public funds from their stated purpose, the expansion of a roadway in York County, and improperly utilized these funds on their failed vanity project, the Carolina Panthers’ headquarters and practice facility. Rather than cover the ballooning project budget themselves, the Tepper Defendants took money from York County and its taxpayers. Ultimately, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the required bonds, the development project collapsed, and the City and the Tepper Defendants were left blaming each other for the failure. Both the City and the Tepper Defendants have harmed York County and its taxpayers, and the County should be made whole.”

Here’s the link to the filing, the County says it has no additional comment at this time.

York County saying today “We will permit the filing to speak for itself and there will be no further comment at this time.”

City of Rock Hill saying today “The County has needlessly and recklessly commenced a frivolous lawsuit against the City. Time will reveal that this lawsuit was a colossal waste of public money. We reiterate the City has not breached any contract involving the Panther’s project and remains eager to present the facts in any forum against any party desiring an adversarial posture with the City.

The County’s current lawsuit is both unfortunate and baseless. The City certainly did not cause the County to turn over $21 million to the Panthers to complete a Pennies for Progress project. The City has offered to work side-by-side with the County to protect the interests of our citizens. The City has previously offered to conference with the County’s lawyers and provide the factual foundation showing the City is not in breach of any agreement. That the County commenced this lawsuit against the City without carefully examining these facts is disturbing and revealing as to the County’s priorities and agenda.

Every City resident is a County taxpayer. We feel strongly that the City and County should be working arm-in-arm to ensure that the taxpayers in the City and County are best protected. Apparently, a majority of the York County Council do not agree, which is regrettable.

As communicated previously, the City will not litigate any legal dispute through back-and-forth media exchanges and will have no further comment on this matter.”

CN2 News 6/10/2022