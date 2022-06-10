CN2 Business Spotlight – Illumination Wines a World Experience

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Co-Owner of Illumination Wines in Fort Mill Amanda Tellier saying, “Here at Illumination Wine we are woman owned family owned and we are looking to bring a new exciting tasting experience to the Fort Mill Area. We offer wine elixir, a wine base cocktail, Sangria and a Sunday brunch.”

Enjoying a bottle of wine on a hot summers day with her mother, Amanda Tellier, was inspired by another local winery to open her own. Soon after her mother sold her home in North Carolina to join partnership and open Illumination Wines.

The wine company in Fort Mill sells wine retail and on premise and in the near future will begin making their own wines

Illumination Wines opened its doors several weeks ago in downtown Fort Mill and have received a lot of positive feedback.

Amanda says working with her mom, Linda Shadday, has been amazing and very educational. They are learning more about each other and balance each other. Amanda says they hope to have personal growth as well as business growth while bringing an experience to people from all nationalities. She says that Wine is essentially art and science and wants to bring both to the wine tasting experience.

Many of the wines they offer are not the kind you find in the grocery store. Instead they offer unique wines with an eccentric flavor profiles by combining different flavors.

They also work with Bree’s Boards a vendor Charcuterie who is inhouse and offers a great food experience to pair with selected wines. On Sundays from noon until 5 Bree’s Boards offers a Small Plate menu, a Charcuterie menu, a Brunch Board and strawberry waffles.

The great inventor Thomas Edison inspired the ladies and is the reason you see them pour their wine Flight into test tubes. Albert Einstein is poised over the fire place in honor while their hallway is filled with photos of 10 female inventors.

To learn more about Illumination Wines and the mother-and-daughter team visit their website at Illumincationwines.com or on social media. Reservations are not required, but they will accept call ahead reservations, especially, on Saturdays and Sundays.

Their hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon to 9 pm and Sunday’s noon to 5 pm

