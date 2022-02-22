Brawl at Bowling Alley Caught On Video

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office has just started the investigation into the fight that took place inside Strikers Family Sports Center in Rock Hill.

That fight was caught on video by Josh Smith this past midnight Friday (Feb. 18, 2021) into Saturday morning. He says there were probably 20 or so people involved and the fight which lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

Authorities say surprisingly, no one was seriously injured, a deputy was hurt while trying to break up the fight but did not required EMS treatment.

Investigators say at this point no one has been arrested, but they expect that to change.

Josh Smith says he and several friends go to Strikers monthly and they have never seen so fight there. He is just as confused as to what unfolded in front of him.

The Sheriff’s Office shared the video of the fight on its Facebook Page, and at last check it has been shared nearly 300 times. Sheriff Tolson says the video should serve as a warning to parents.

Strikers Family Sports Center said this was an isolated case and they work very hard creating a safe environment for families. The owners say several months back they started with a cover charge on the weekends to prevent people from hanging around and cut back the weekend hours.

If you have any information that can help detectives in this case please contact the York County Sheriff’s office.