Drive Thru Pharmacy Now In Needed Part of Town

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “The Pandemic created a situation where we were at a disadvantage because we didn’t have a drive-thru because the waiting room handled both pharmacy and day to day clients,” said North Central Family Medicine CEO Ernest Brown.

Rock Hill’s North Central Family Medicine has now opened Community Medicine Pharmacy Number 1 located on Saluda Street in Rock Hill, about a mile from North Central’s main location because of a need they saw during the pandemic.

