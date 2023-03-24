Bodies of 2 missing men located in Fort Mill

UPDATE: Two men who have been missing since Sunday, March 19th, sadly, have been found dead, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Hawbecker and William Stegall were found deceased off of Amberleas Lane in Fort Mill Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials say their deaths are under investigation, but no foul play is suspected at this time. The York County Coroner’s Office will release the cause of death after the investigation is complete.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s office is investigating the disappearance of Jeffery Hawbecker and William Michael Stegal.

Authorities tell us that Jeffery Hawbecker and William Stegall were last seen together on March 19th at 6:30 pm.

The report says Hawbecker had gone to Stegall’s residence in a red Jeep, and the vehicle was found near Stegall’s the next day, with its keys and cell phone left inside. The phone’s last known signal was at Ballard Lane in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

The Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in the disappearance of these two men. Please call 803-628-3059 if you have any information in reference to this case.