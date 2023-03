YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Yesterday, March 24, was National Puppy Day and the York County Sheriff’s Office was showing off its newest member of its K-9 Deputy – Storm.

Sergeant Hooper is the department’s new Detention Center K-9 Handler. The Sheriff’s Office says Storm will help locate hidden contraband in the facility. They are both currently in Gainesville, Georgia for training.