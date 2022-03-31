Blue Eagles Basketball Coach Stepping Down Immediately

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Thursday, Clover High School announcing the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach is stepping down. The school making that announcement today that Coach Sherer Hopkins, the school’s most “winningest coach” and a nine-time Coach of the Year recipient, will leave the program immediately.

Full Press Release:

CLOVER, S.C. – Clover High School’s head girls’ basketball coach, Sherer Hopkins, announced Thursday that she would be stepping down immediately.

Hopkins, who led the Blue Eagles to the school’s first girls’ basketball state championship in April of 2021, leaves the school as the winningest coach in the program’s history with an overall record of 306-172. During her reign, the Blue Eagles reached four state title games, won 10 region titles, and Hopkins was named region Coach of the Year on nine occasions.

Hopkins is a 1991 graduate of Clover High School who later went on to play collegiate basketball at Francis Marion University. Hopkins returned to Clover and took over the girls’ basketball program in 1998.

Clover High School Director of Athletics, Bailey Jackson, said “Coach Hopkins has led our girls’ basketball program to a very high level of success for a very long time. Under her leadership, the Clover High School girls have been a model program in our state and won at the very highest level. More importantly, she has been an outstanding role model for all our student-athletes. We will miss her on the sidelines and appreciate all her hard work and dedication.”