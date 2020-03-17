Bethel UMC In Rock Hill Closes Down Soup Kitchen To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Bethel United Methodist Church in Rock Hill, which will feed whoever walks through its doors through its Soup Ministry, has now closed down the soup kitchen this season.

The soup kitchen operates on Thursday’s and typically ends in March, but organizers say because of the current environment, they are closing now.

The Bethel UMC Soup Kitchen posted this message on it’s Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported the Bethel UMC Soup Kitchen this year. We will be canceling our last two days of the Bethel UMC Soup Kitchen Thursday March 19th and Thursday March 26th.”

Bethel UMC looks forward to the support of its Fall Soup Sale. The date has not yet been announced.

The Bethel UMC Leadership made the decision to close the soup kitchen early based on the guidance of SC UMC Bishop Jonathan Holston that local churches suspend non-essential face-to-face gatherings and events in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).