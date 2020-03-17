Lancaster County Checks Temperatures At Door, Those With High Temps Sent For Screening

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — In Lancaster County, every person entering the Administration Building or the Courthouse will have their temperature checked.

EMS workers are on site doing the checks to make sure these entities stay functional.

Brian Collins with Lancaster County EMS says if someone has a high temperature that’s nearing 100 degrees, that person is not allowed to enter the building.

Folks with high temperatures are then referred to the hospital in Lancaster for screening.

In the video above, CN2’s Indira Eskieva tells us more about the temperature checks and what reaction has been like.