Beloved Custodian with York School District Passes Away

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District One leaders say with heavy hearts on this Wednesday, Al Palmer, a custodian at York Comprehensive High School passed way this morning where at the campus.

According to school district leaders, the death occurred out of sight of students and staff, although they have made additional counselors available to help their school family.

The district adds, “Mr. Al Palmer was an important member of our school and will be greatly missed. We extend our collective thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

Earlier this morning the school district posted on Facebook, “There is currently a large law enforcement presence at York Comprehensive High School. All students are safe and there is no threat to the school.”

The district recently released the information about the death of Mr. Palmer.

A cause and any other information has not been released at this time.