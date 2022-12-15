Clover School District Breaks Ground On Bethany Elementary Expansion Project

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Class is getting a little more roomy for students at Bethany Elementary School. Clover School District is expanding the school into the vacant lot next door, located on Maynard Grayson Road, officially broke ground for the project earlier today.

The decision behind this project came more than a year ago when district staff met with student’s parents to discuss options to either move the school or build onto it.

The expansion will bring a four new classrooms, a collaborative space, additional cafeteria space, new playground features, and a walking track. Construction is expected to be completed by the time school opens next year.

The project is costing the district $4.8 million, and that money is coming from capital funds that the district has saved up over the years.

CN2’s Zane Cina getting a sneak peak at the changes coming to the elementary school.