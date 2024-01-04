“Back the Pack” program makes sure Rock Hill students have food during winter break

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students in the Rock Hill School District still have several days left of their winter break. School leaders wanted to make sure students did not have to worry about having something to eat during their break through the program, Back the Pack.

Students in the Logistics & Distribution Course at the Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill worked hard before winter break, making sure students who may be hungry at home have food on the table with bags filled with non perishable items.

“Hunger really doesn’t take a time out. So even though we might be out of school, there’s still a need that needs to be met”, says Megan Paat.

Megan Paat with Rock Hill Schools Foundation says on average the Back the Pack Program feeds more than 800 students each week who are experiencing food insecurity in the district. The holiday break is no different.

“We are trying to make sure the students that need food are equipped and have it over the break”, says Paat.

Troy Massey is the instructor over the course. He says not only is this program helping feed students, its also preparing his students for the workforce.

“We are grateful to have students that are coming in now, basically learning how to take care of things other than themselves. And seeing that they can make a difference in life”, says Massey.

Massey says since he started 5 years ago, they went from packaging 200 bags of food a week to now more than 800, an assignment he’s grateful for.

Leaders with the Rock Hill Schools Foundation say the Back the Pack Program would not be possible without area volunteers and partners.

Students with Rock Hill schools return to the classroom next Tuesday, January 9th.