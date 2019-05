ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this Friday’s edition of Ask the Pharmacist we talk with Dr. Megan Nowak with Carolina Pharmacy. Dr. Nowak talks about whether or not you’re paying too much for your medication and also what questions you should be asking. This interview is brought to you by Carolina Pharmacy. http://www.carolinapharmacy.com

