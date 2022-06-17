Asher Angel’s – Swim Safety Event Honors Life of 3 yr. old who Drowned

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An effort to prevent another child from drowning.

Drowning is the number cause of death for children ages 1 through 4.

One York County family is living this nightmare after their three year old daughter passed away in a tragic drowning accident Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

The mom is working to turn her daughter’s tragedy into a way to save other children.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about Asher Angel’s Swim Safe Mission.

The event will be this Saturday, June 18th from 10 AM until 11:30 AM at 1633, Celanese Road, Rock Hill.

There will be a free life jacket giveaway as well as swim safety information.