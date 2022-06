ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – They’re taking their loss and heartache and putting it towards helping others. How one family’s child is now being honored as they work to save others from drowning.

Peaches are finally hitting shelves. Farming has become a lot more challenging this Summer, given the heat as farmers are, at the mercy of the weather.

York County DSS highlighting this past Wednesday, Elderly Abuse Awareness Day.

We have those stories and more.