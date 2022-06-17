Farmers Changing Work Habits to Stay Cool in the Field

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) You probably aren’t too worried about getting cold this Summer, but some of your farmers may be. A surprising case of frost bite hit Black’s Peaches first batch of peaches for the Summer, leaving behind small amounts of remains.

The cold is not the only issue that farmers have had with their crops this Summer, with Higher temperatures hitting much sooner than expected, Farmers have had to change their working habits in order to stay cool and safe in the fields.

Bush n’ Vine workers have changed their work schedule to starting and ending their workday much earlier than normal. Hitting the fields at 6:30 helps keep the temperature much more manageable when working, and frequent water breaks have also become the norm.

Farmers have also started watering crops more frequently to help stop the fruits and vegetables from drying out in the sun. The crops must be closely watched in order to avoid sunburn, and even picked sooner, which means that this year’s peaches will not be as big as in the past.

The unpredictable weather is worrying farmers as they aren’t sure if the days will get hotter further into the Summer. The threat of a drought could also become another problem if rain doesn’t fall more frequently.

The farmers say although their job has become harder with heat and rising prices, that people can help support them by shopping local.