Arrests Made in McShae Road Homicide

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Sheriff Office has made two arrests in connection to a shooting that turned deadly on McShae Road on January 23rd.

20 year old Khalil Lahenra Robinson from Winnsboro, South Carolina was arrested on February 4th and charged with voluntary manslaughter. Robinson’s bond was denied.

22 year old Christopher Lamont McCollough of Rock Hill was also arrested and served with drug related charges in connection with the homicide.

Public Information Officer, Trent Faris says the shooting happened on Saturday, January 23rd. An 18 year old victim was shot and later died at the hospital.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified him as Paul Harts.

Sheriff Tolson says, “After weeks of diligent investigation our Detectives believe these are the people responsible for the unnecessary death of Paul Harts.”

More charges may be pending and this case remains under investigation.

Christopher McCollough’s photo was not available at the time of the release.

(Khalil Robinson)