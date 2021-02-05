Body Found in York County Identified as Missing Woman

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The identity of a woman who the York County Sheriff’s Office says went missing at the end of January has been identified.

York County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 54 year old Christy Mahon of Rock Hill. Coroner Sabrina Gast says she was found the morning of February 2nd by utility workers on Highway 324.

The York County Sheriff’s Office pushed out information on social media on January 29th after Mahon went missing.

Public Information Officer with the York County Sheriff’s Office, Trent Faris says no foul play is expected but the case is still under investigation.

The Coroner’s office says the autopsy and toxicology is pending.