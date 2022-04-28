Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting on Gist Road in Rock Hill, Investigation Ongoing

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department released new details on an arrest made in the Gist Road shooting where three teenagers were killed and one injured.

Authorities say around 10:09 Tuesday night, three males were in a parked vehicle on Gist Road.

Police say while they were sitting in the vehicle, two other males, 17 and 16 years old, approached on foot and began firing guns into the vehicle.

The release goes on to say a 16-year-old who was seated in the driver’s seat was fatally struck.

17 year old Ahmik Coleman of Rock Hill, was seated in the front passenger seat and returned fire, hitting the two shooters on the roadway. A backseat passenger in the vehicle exited, fleeing the scene.

Police say Coleman got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but immediately returned firing his weapon again, fatally striking the two males who were down on the roadway.

Rock Hill officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls about the shooting.

Police say the teens who approached on foot were both pronounced dead as well as the 16 year old who was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officials say Coleman was sent for medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand.

After detectives investigated, police issued two Murder warrants for Coleman charging him as an adult.

Coleman has a bond hearing set for Thursday, April 28th.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast released the three names of those killed in the shooting as OMarian Small, 16 of Lake Wylie who was found deceased in the vehicle.

Kam’ran Brevard, 16 of Rock Hill who was found deceased at the scene and Evanta Hart, 17 of Rock Hill, he was transported by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

RHPD Press Release:

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has uncovered details regarding the Homicide from April 26, 2022.

It was found that around 10:09 p.m., three males were seated in a vehicle parked on Gist Road. While they were sitting in the vehicle, two other males, 17 and 16 years of age, approached on foot and began firing guns into the vehicle.

A 16-year-old who was seated in the driver’s seat was fatally struck. Ahmik Coleman, 17 of Rock Hill, was seated in the front passenger seat and returned fire striking the two shooters on the roadway. A backseat passenger in the vehicle exited fleeing the scene.

Coleman exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but immediately returned firing his weapon again fatally striking the two males who were down on the roadway.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls about the shooting. The 17- and 16-year-olds who approached on foot were both pronounced deceased as well as the 16-year-old who was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Coleman was transported to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand.

Detectives were able to establish this chain of events and issued two Murder warrants for Coleman charging him as an adult.

In the evening of April 27, 2022, Coleman was brought to the Law Center and taken into custody for his warrants. Coleman will a have Bond Hearing on April 28, 2022 in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

Detectives are still investigating this incident.