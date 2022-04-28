David Tepper speaks very little about Rock Hill site during interview w/ reporters

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – David Tepper, Owner of the Carolina Panthers, speaking out for the first time after Tepper Sports and Entertainment terminated their original agreement with the city of Rock Hill to bring the Panthers headquarters and training facility to the city.

Tepper speaking to several reporters, including CN2’s Renee O’Neil on this Tuesday through zoom.

Tepper mainly talked about the upcoming NFL Draft and the Panthers Football team, but when it came to the Rock Hill Project, he says he will respect the city’s request to not have a back and forth in the public about the project.

However he referred to their recent statement saying he is prepared to sit down with the City and other interested parties to discuss the significant challenges ahead.

Renee did ask Tepper what is his message to Panthers fans here in Rock Hill who are upset with how this project is playing out in their backyard.

We also asked David Tepper about the Charlotte Football Club and its investment, also in Rock Hill at Manchester Meadows. The team originally planned to practice here in Rock Hill starting in April as well as make improvements at the soccer complex, when asked about the status of that project, Tepper had no comment.