Armed Robbery Leads to Arrest at Local Business

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On March 25th Rock Hill Police responded to the Smoker’s Cabinet at 114 South Oakland Avenue for an armed robbery.

According to the report an employee says the suspect came up to the counter then showed a handgun and demanded all the money in the register.

Authorities charging Eric Woodley, Deneise Younger and Mildred Overton with Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy and other crimes.

See full press release below from Rock Hill Police Department:

Press Release:

On March 25, 2022, at 1:04 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to 114 South Oakland Avenue (Smoker’s Cabinet) for an armed robbery that just occurred.

Officers arrived on scene making contact with an employee who stated she was robbed at gunpoint. The employee stated a black male suspect came into the store and kept asking questions about different products. The male suspect was wearing black jogger pants, a black hoodie, gloves, and dark shoes. The suspect approached the counter presenting a black handgun while demanding all the money in the register. The suspect reached over the counter taking the money from the register. The suspect fled to the rear of the business dropping a red hoodie he stole from the store and one of the gloves that he was wearing.

The suspect got into the rear passenger seat of a white PT Cruiser, occupied by a driver and another occupant, that was parked on Southern Street. The suspects fled the area in the vehicle.

The vehicle was later located on Standard Street and officers were able to take the three suspects into custody.

Eric Christopher Woodley, 51 of Rock Hill, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Weapon by a person Convicted of a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Deneise Younger, 41 of Rock Hill, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

Mildred Overton, 54 of Rock Hill, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

