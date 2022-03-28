Clinton College Breaks Ground on New Academic Building

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College which was established in 1894 moving dirt on this Friday for its new academic building, leaders hope will prepare students for the future.

Clinton College broke ground on what will be a 7,200 square foot state of the art facility located on the campus of Clinton college, facing Crawford Road.

The new building will offer space for faculty who are teaching remote, a writing lab for students, as well as space for an upcoming certified nursing program that will soon be available.

President of Clinton College, Dr. Lester McCorn says right now they have 200 students and by the fall they plan to have 400.

He says this new building is a look into the future of the college.

Along with the new building, there will be many other renovations- including turning the school’s library into a digital library, a new 200 bed residence hall and more.

Construction on the new academic building is set to take place in a couple of weeks and they hope to have students using the space in the spring semester of 2023.