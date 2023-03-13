“Are you there God? It’s Me Margaret” Debuts Local Teen as extra

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 1970’s popular coming of age book has now been turned into a movie, and a York County teen has a front row seat as one of the extras.

In 2021 the movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Blume was filmed in Charlotte staring Rachel McAdams, Abby Fortson and Kathy Bates, and York Counties’ very own Maggie Compton.

Maggie served as an extra in the and makes her screen debut in the trailer. You can easily catch her moment as the young girl making the throw up face after the instructor talks about the facts of a woman’s body.

Now a 7th Grader at Sullivan Middle School Maggie was in the 5th grade when she saw an ad looking for extras for the movie. She applied and soon was cast in the film as a student.

Maggie filmed her scenes during one week at the McCelvey Center in York County.

She talks about her experience on scene and in the auditorium where her facial expressions caught the attention of Hollywood producers.

Actor Maggie Compton said about her experience, “It’s the auditorium scene. Girls were in the auditorium and they told us to make different faces and the face in the trailer it was just… ugh.”

Maggie says the producers liked her facial expressions so much that they asked her to be in more scenes in the movie.

She says filming the movie was fun, but it was a lot of hurry up and wait and during down times she and her castmates would spend their time playing games.

The movie was filmed while during the hiatus of COVID and she would often have to travel to Charlotte for testing.

“Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret” opens April 28th.