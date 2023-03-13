Scenarios prepare Officers for real life situations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement remains a dangerous profession.

Scenario-based training is a tool used to prepare officers for the mental and physical experiences in high-stress situations.

Counter Narcotics and Terrorism Operational Medical Support, known as CONTOMS, brings a 4-day special training course focusing on specialized medical training to support law enforcement.

This past week the unit is spending time in Rock Hill where multiple agencies across the tri-county participated.

CN2 is at the former Finley Road Elementary School to get a first hand look into how real these scenarios can get.

