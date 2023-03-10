One year later, the Panthers’ Headquarters building is coming down

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One year ago this week – the Carolina Panthers organization hit the pause button on construction of its headquarters in Rock Hill.

Tepper Sports and Entertainment stopping construction on the world class 800 million dollar Panthers Headquarters saying basically it’s partners on the project were not contributing what was agreed too.

We have been covering what unfolded in the past year with the project leading up to the tear-down of the metal structure which is happening today.

These pictures are from The Rock Hill Drone Guy of crews taking down the building.

The City of Rock Hill says it did everything it was required to do on their end of the deal and, while disappointed with how it played out, city leaders are looking forward to future development of the site.

Today – the piece of land located off Interstate 77 has been renamed the Hutchison Property.

