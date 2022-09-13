After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for.

In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the many people it took to make this hospital happen, the ribbon cutting making things official.

The 60,000 square foot campus is now open, the facility employing around 500 people

is home to an emergency room, operating rooms, labor and delivery, and more.

Those who’ve been part of the journey from the beginning are thrilled to see it up and running .

Elliot Close, whose family sold hospital land, “It’s a feeling I can’t describe.

Medical Staff Chairman Fort Mill Dr. Mark Billman said, “We’ve been talking about this more than 20 years…dedication to help get to this point today.”

The first baby expected to be born at the Fort Mill Hospital on this Tuesday…just adding to the excitement of the day.

Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill of course had to push through the Covid Pandemic, supply chain issues and more to make this happened, so the celebration for many felt extra sweet.