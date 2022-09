ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Northwestern High School has been chosen to be a part of a special football game this Friday that will display plenty of patriotism.

Plus, for the second week in a row, the Winthrop Men’s soccer team is going north of the border to play a nationally ranked opponent.

And, Northwestern High School Girls Golf Program hosted the Lady Trojan Invitational at the Rock Hill Country Club.

We have those stories and more.