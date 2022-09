ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Around 4:30 pm police pursued a vehicle from Baxter in Fort Mill to the CVS on Cherry Road in Rock Hill.

The Sheriff’s Office says the chase came to a head in the CVS Parking lot when the suspect try to ram the officer with his car. In turn, the officer shot three rounds at the suspect.

Deputies say the suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. No one else was hurt.

Click below to listen to Sheriff’s Tolson raw interview.