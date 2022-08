TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – While many school districts eagerly await the return of students, not everyone will be returning for this school year in-person.

Virtual School came with the pandemic and while some school districts are saying goodbye to the program, some still see the need.

CN2’s Zane Cina getting a closer look at why some have put an end to their virtual learning programs and why others are holding onto the option.