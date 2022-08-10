Man Confronting Ex-Girlfriend’s Current Boyfriend Lands Both Men in Jail

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On August 9th, 2022, at 10:58 p.m., a man confronting ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, with a pistol and rifle, is assaulted by boyfriend on Lucas Street in Rock Hill.

Police Statement Released:

On August 9th, 2022, at 10:58 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street in reference to an argument where someone was armed with a firearm.

While Officers were enroute, Dispatch advised the weapon had been fired. Officers arrived on scene meeting with a witness standing outside the front door. Officers noticed there was a pistol on the ground directly outside of the front door to the apartment along with a pistol magazine a few feet away. As Officers made entry into the home, Joshua Minton was standing in the living room covered in blood. The witness advised officers there was another firearm in the bedroom closet. Officers located a rifle inside the closet covered in blood.

EMS was notified to treat Minton for his injuries.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene.

Through the investigation it was determined that Joshua Minton forced his way into the apartment to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, William Robinson. During the argument, Minton presented a pistol while having the rifle slung on his back. A physical struggle ensued, and the pistol was discharged. Robinson was able to overpower and disarm Minton of the weapons. Robinson then started violently assaulting Minton with his fists and the blunt end of the rifle. Minton was beaten unconscious and defenseless on the floor. Robinson then stood over Minton attempting to shoot him with the rifle however it did not fire. Robinson then fled the scene.

Joshua Minton, 39, was taken to PMC for treatment. Minton was issued warrants for Attempted Murder, Burglary, Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon. Minton will be taken into custody upon his release from treatment.

Robinson, 41 of Rock Hill, was located a short time later and arrested. Robinson was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and taken to the Rock Hill Jail.