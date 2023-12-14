55-year-old killed during crash in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 55-year-old, Walter D Hodge, of Fort Lawn has died due to a fatal collision in Chester County.

According to officials the collision occurred on South Carolina Hwy. 223 near Mount Vernon Rd. on Wednesday, December 13th, at approximately 7:40 pm.

They say the driver of a 2006 Hyundai was traveling South on Hwy. 223 and swiped the roadway walls on the right side of the road. This caused the driver to then travel off the left side of the road where they struck a tree.

The driver of the Hyundai was killed in the crash and was the sole occupant of the car.