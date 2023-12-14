Stolen car in Rock Hill leads to high-speed chase, juveniles arrested

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two juveniles were taken into custody after a high-speed chase that ended in Rock Hill according to officials.

The York County Sheriff’s Office telling CN2 the two young people stole a blue Kia on Baskin Road in Rock Hill.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle, and a chase began which led into Charlotte on I-77. Authorities say that the max speed of the chase got up to 110mph.

They say the Kia then turned around in South Charlotte and came back to Rock Hill after officers attempted to disable their tires.

The chase ended in Rock Hill on Workman Street where the two juveniles were taken into custody by the York County Sheriff’s Office. No one was hurt during the car chase.