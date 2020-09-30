2020 Blues & Jazz Festival

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Arts Council of York County’s annual Blues & Jazz Festival is set to take place October 1st through the 3rd.

Each evening from 7 PM until 8 PM a virtual video will feature two of the hottest regional blues and jazz acts including; Plair, Mellogroove, Weekends, The Tim Hartis Group, Oneppo Brothers Duo, and the Winthrop University Jazz Guitar Ensembles.

Anyone can view the videos for free on the Arts Council’s webpage (yorkcountyarts.org/16thbluesandjazz), Facebook (facebook.com/yorkcountyarts/), and its YouTube channel.

In the video above CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with artist, Bobby Plair about why it was important to keep the show on in the midst of a pandemic.