What’s Cooking Wednesday at The Foodie School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Kiss your routine dinner menu goodbye and try The Foodie School in Fort Mill!

The Foodie School offers cooking classes in an intimate setting.

From learning how to make sushi to pasta, there is something for everyone and the best part is you get to enjoy what you made while it is fresh!

In the video above learn more about The Foodie School from the owner, Cher Mara Norris.

To sign up for a class visit http://www.thefoodieschool.com/

Roasted Squash Bruschetta

Crostini Ingredients

· 1 baguette, sliced into rounds

· 2 Tbsp. olive oil

· 2 Tbsp. butter, melted

Bruschetta Ingredients

· 1, 2 pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into ½ inch cubes

· ½ red onion, diced

· 2-3 sprigs thyme

· 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

· 1 teaspoon granulated garlic powder

· Salt and pepper to taste

· 1 package goat cheese

· Balsamic reduction, garnish

· ¼ cup dried cranberries, rehydrated in water or cranberry juice (optional)

Crostini Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush baguette slices with olive oil and butter. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until crostini are crisp and slightly browned, about 20 minutes (flip once while baking).

Bruschetta Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss the squash, onions, 2 tablespoons oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper on a sheet pan. Spread the squash out into an even layer and roast, tossing occasionally, until squash is golden and tender, about 30 minutes. Add more salt if needed. Allow the squash to cool slightly.

2. Spread room temperature goat cheese on the crostini. Top with warm squash, cranberries, and drizzle with balsamic reduction if desired.