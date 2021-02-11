2 Charged in Child Abuse Investigation in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office made 2 arrests in a child abuse case also involving SLED.
According to the Public Information Officer, Grant Suskin, deputies arrested Kentovian White and Jessica Mills On Wednesday, February 10th.
Suskin says both White and Mills are charged with two counts of Inflicting Great Bodily Injury Upon a Child.
Their three-month old twins are suffering from multiple injuries including fractures to the skull as well as multiple fractures throughout the body, and several other abusive injuries believed to be caused by cigarette burns and adult human bite marks.
Suskin says both infants are at Levine’s Children’s Hospital and one is currently in critical condition. The other is no longer in critical condition.
Suskin says during the arrest, deputies found methamphetamine on White. As a result, he is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine as well (warrant pending).
White also had an additional warrant out of Great Falls for Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.
Both White and Mills are currently at the Chester County Detention Center.