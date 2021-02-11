Church Becomes Registration Site for COVID-19 Vaccine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The issue still arises that some do not have access to a computer or may not know how to sign up on their own to make an appointment to get the COVID 19 vaccine.

St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rock Hill is stepping up to help by becoming a registration site to help those in need sign up through the VAMS system and make an appointment.

The registration site will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 PM until 5 PM.

You will need a photo ID. The site is located in the church’s lobby. Leaders as you to park in the parking lot on White Street.