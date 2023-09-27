19 displaced, two dogs killed in apartment fire in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Fire Department says 19 people have been displaced and two dogs died after several apartment units went up in flames Tuesday night.

Rock Hill fire officials say the call came in around 11:30 PM for a structure fire at Stone Haven Pointe Apartments on Stoneypointe Drive in Rock Hill.

Fire officials say four units on the third floor were damaged in the blaze and 8 other units received water and smoke damage.

19 people were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting families.

Sadly, fire officials say two dogs did not make it out of the burning apartments.

Fire units from all across the city of Rock Hill responded. No firefighters were injured.

Fire investigators are on scene today as they work to find a cause to the fire.

