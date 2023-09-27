Free service dog from Pawsitive Action is ‘all worth it’ for a veteran in need

Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The return from service isn’t always easy according to some veterans, with issues like Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and sometimes physical disabilities being a common result of spending time on a battlefield.

That’s why one dog trainer is uses her skills to help soldiers heal by finding a life long companion in man’s best friend.

It’s the work of the York County non-profit, Pawsitive Action Service Dogs for Veterans, which pairs honorably discharged soldiers with free service dogs, training, and supplies.

CN2’s Zane Cina attended a training sessions himself to learn just how a pet can help a vet.