York woman passes away after tree falls on home

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A family left devastated, trying to pick up the pieces.

This comes after a tree fell on their loved one’s home, taking the life of a beloved wife, mom, and grandmother.

Strong winds from over the weekend brought the tree crashing down.

On this Thursday a community is rallying around this family as members work to honor a woman who is being remembered for her kind spirit and willingness to help others.

68 year old Thereisia Lila was in her bedroom on Saturday, April 1st when family members say a tree fell through the roof of her home, trapping her in her bed.

Her husband, Robert was in the other room and called 911. First responders were able to get Thereisia out of the home, she later passed away with her family by her side at a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thereisia’s daughter, Katrina Rogers says her mom loved everyone and was very kind, even as she battled stage 4 cancer.

A friend has created a Go Fund Me page for Robert as he works to rebuild his life without his beloved bride.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/suffering-from-lung-cancer-as-a-tree-ruins-home?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined

A celebration of life will be Saturday, April 8th at 11 AM at Bratton Funeral Home in York. Family will receive friends before from 10 AM – 11 AM.

To hear more from Katrina Rogers, click the video above.