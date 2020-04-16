York Technical College Donates Supplies To Piedmont Medical Center

ROCK HILL, S.C. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, York Technical College has stepped up to support a local hospital.

The college donated several boxes of medical supplies to Piedmont Medical Center. The donation will help offset the shortage and back order of medical supplies and keep healthcare professionals safe as they continue to care for the community during the pandemic.

“As we all find ourselves amid this unfortunate crisis, York Technical College wanted to make good use of the items the College had that were currently not being utilized,” York Technical College President Dr. Greg F. Rutherford said. “The college acknowledges and admires all of the hard work of healthcare workers and the efforts being made all around the world as they continue to keep our families safe.”

Items given to the Rock Hill hospital included gowns, several boxes of gloves, masks and face shields and more. The donated supplies came from the academic laboratories and classrooms of the college’s health programs within the Health and Human Services Division. Because York Tech is not currently offering any in-person instruction or labs during the current pandemic, the donation allows the supplies to help meet a critical need.

“These donated items will fill the gap,” Sandy Fish, director of supply chain at Piedmont Medical Center said. “Personal protective equipment items have been ordered, but there was a concern that the items would not be in stock and potentially could run out before the orders came in.”

York Tech also plans to donate additional medical supply items from its Chester Center to other hospitals and facilities in need.

For more information about York Technical College, visit yorktech.edu.