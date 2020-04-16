Giti Tire In Richburg Furloughs More Than 600 Employees In Midst Of COVID-19

RICHBURG, S.C. — An auto parts manufacturer in Chester County is taking a big hit due to the current pandemic.

Giti Tire in Richburg has been forced to furlough more than 600 employees because of the Coronavirus.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, Giti sent out a notice to the South Carolina Department Employment and Workforce, announcing its plans to furlough 636 employees in Chester County.

In the notice, the company’s vice president of manufacturing says the decision had to be made because of sudden and unexpected circumstances.

Giti Tire first came to Chester in 2014. The Singapore-based company has been offering its tires in America for more than 20 years.