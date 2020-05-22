York School District To Hold Graduation Ceremony June 5th With COVID-19 Guidelines

YORK, S.C. — The York School District is preparing to hold a graduation ceremony for its Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5th at 10 a.m. at the York Comprehensive High School.

The district released the guidelines to attend the ceremony, given the new rules in place because of COVID-19.

Each graduate will receive two tickets for family or friends to attend the ceremony.

Graduates and guests are encouraged to wear masks. Customized masks will be provided for all graduates if they choose to wear one.

Guests wishing to wear masks must provide their own.

Seating will be first come – first serve and will follow physical distancing rules.

There will be sanitation stations set up.

Visit York School District’s website to see more of the guidelines that will be in place.

The ceremony will be streamed LIVE on the district’s website and social media pages.