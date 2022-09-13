Wrong Way Driving Accident Takes 4 lives

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on I-77 early Sunday morning led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured.

Parents of Thomas Grant III, 19, of Columbia who was killed told our news partners WSOC how their son was the bright light in everyone’s life and how just about anyone who was around him loved his personality and his heart.

Troopers say the crash happened on I-77 in Chester County at mile marker 69 just after 3 am, when the driver of a pick up truck, going the wrong direction collided head on with another vehicle in the southbound lane.

Troopers say the driver of the truck was ejected and died on scene. The person’s name has not been identified pending notification of family.

The driver of the car that was hit died and has been identified as 29 year old Treshawn Simmons of Columbia.

Two passengers in the car also lost their lives and have been identified as 29 year old Daniel Ewing III of Barnwell, South Carolina and again 19 year old Thomas Grant the III of Columbia.

A third passenger was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The Chester County coroner says one person was severely injured in a third vehicle.

One truck driver who arrived on scene before emergency services says he helped to put out a fire on the truck involved and also pulled out the driver who was pinned in the vehicle.

