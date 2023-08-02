York School District kicks-off new school year with teacher of the year announcement

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York School District kicked-off a new school year by naming its new district teacher of the year.

The York School District, Clover Schools and Chester County Schools are using a new modified school calendar this year and this week teachers and other employees are headed back to the classroom.

York Schools held its yearly convocation on this Tuesday giving the district’s schools a chance to celebrate a new school year.

Superintendent Kelly Coxe also announced David Frintner as the district teacher of the year. Frintner is a history instructor at York Comprehensive High School, and while he didn’t expect to win the title, he gave plenty of advice for his fellow teachers.

“Be yourself and enjoy it. I love the profession, I wouldn’t do anything else. When your job and your passion are the same thing it’s a great combination,” Frintner said.

The convocation ending with some motivational speaking aimed at preparing district staff for the challenges that will come with the upcoming semester.

Students will return to classes in just a few days on Monday, August 7th.