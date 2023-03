YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York School District is holding a Career and Recruitment Fair on Saturday, March 4th from 10 AM to 2 PM at York Comprehensive High School.

Representatives from all schools within the York School District will be on-site and interviews will be held right there on the spot.

You are encouraged to register here in advance, however walk-ins are also welcome and encouraged to attend.