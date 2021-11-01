York School District Announces a New School Board Member for Seat Two

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York School District One Board of Trustees appointed a new board member to fill Seat 2, David McSwain.

The District’s Board interviewed five candidates for the vacancy, after former board member, Mike Smith, resigned in September 2021. The Board unanimously decided to appoint David McSwain to the board seat through November 2022.

McSwain is a lifelong resident of York and is a graduate of York Comprehensive High School and is a Senior Product Designer with Schaeffler Group USA in Fort Mill. McSwain is also the music leader with Midway Baptist Church in Clover and a member of the Catawba Umpires Association for York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties.

Board of Trustees Chairperson Dianne Howell says, “Congratulations to Mr. McSwain for being appointed to the YSD1 Board. He has the qualities to become an outstanding Board Member. We look forward to working together to serve our school district and our community.”