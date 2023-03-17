York Preparatory Academy Board Halts Expansion Project

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Thursday evening, the York Preparatory Academy (YPA) Board of Directors concluded that plans to construct a second campus to accommodate the 1,100+ students on the waitlist should be put on hold.

After thorough evaluation of the facts, it was decided that the growing cost of materials and prolonged commencement of building could no longer be justified. Although necessary Federal and state government permits had been acquired, it was not possible to satisfy the conditions of York County’s permit despite multiple applications in 2022 and 2023.

