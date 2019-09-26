The City of York is breaking ground on a project to replace water lines on East Madison Street.
Officials say the project will take nearly $600,000 to complete.
It’s being funded by the City of York and a rural infrastructure grant.
New P-V-C 900 plastic pipes are replacing iron pipes that city leaders say was installed in the 1920’s.
They believe the new pipes will improve water quality and pressure to neighborhoods around the city.
YORK E MADISON ST WATER LINES
The City of York is breaking ground on a project to replace water lines on East Madison Street.