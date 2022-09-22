York County Officials Work To Fill Jobs In a Staffing Shortage

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Getting an interview during the job search can feel impossible at times, but the York County Regional Chamber says now is the best time to start applying as companies are hiring.

The Chamber says there are more than 5 thousand jobs currently available in York County, causing labor shortages for several businesses. The vacant positions are a results of several reasons including a rise in retirements, as well as business expanding.

The Chamber is working to fill those vacant jobs by partnering with businesses and educators to help bring awareness to vacant positions.