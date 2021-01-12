York County Leaders Discuss the Importance of Economic Growth Throughout the County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Over the last year we’ve seen just how important businesses are in our community and looking ahead at 2021 and the future leaders across York County are looking to invest in our economy and more importantly it’s people.

If you’ve been in York County more than a few years you know its continuing to evolve. County leaders say new growth and developments are paving the way for future generations.

York County Councilman for District 7, Joel Hamilton, says, “These companies moving into the area, it’s projects like the Panthers, it’s the development that we’re seeing downtown — The taxpayers that these companies and these projects bring, at the end of the day take the burden off the people of this area.”

As York County’s population years 300,000, leader say that it’s among South Carolina’s fastest growing counties. Some thing they say wouldn’t be possible without diapers economic development.

Industries like manufacturing, shipping, healthcare, retail and hospitality. Now, David Swenson Director of York County Economic Development says the county is in the process of updating it’s strategic plans for the next five years.

Swenson says moving forward he wants to continue building partnerships with towns and cities working together on projects that impact the entire county including the new Carolina Panthers projects which is putting a new spotlight on our area.

The City of Rock Hill’s Mayor, John Gettys, says, “It puts us on the map in several ways so that we get more development coming to Rock Hill then we seen in the recent past. I can tell you from looking at and dealing with all of the things that I get to do with Mayor, the interest we have from the kinds of companies that we want to have interest from is really off the charts.”

“I think it’s just exciting times and you know we are a part of a regional make up and in the Charlotte market place. We are a player in it we are the second largest populated county so what happens in the realm of Charlotte we need to be in bracing that. We need to be engaged with Charlotte and I think that’s probably on the horizon too,” says Swenson.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson with the 2021 Economic Growth plan.